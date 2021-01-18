Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.36. Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 93 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £526,743.33 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

About Atlas Mara Limited (ATMA.L) (LON:ATMA)

Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.

