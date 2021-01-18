Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE ATO opened at $90.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

