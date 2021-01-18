Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 336,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,520,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $90.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

