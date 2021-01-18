Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) (LON:AURA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.40. Aura Energy Limited (AURA.L) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 268,772 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £12.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

