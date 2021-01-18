Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.14. 111,598,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

