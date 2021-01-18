Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 97.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 341.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 583.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,310.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $136,964.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,613.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $157.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -245.52 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $184.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.