Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF remained flat at $$5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

