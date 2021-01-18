Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 33.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

