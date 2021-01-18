Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU.V) (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has seven exploration licenses in three countries, including four in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

