AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.84 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.84 ($29.22) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA SA (CS.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.08 ($27.15).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €19.92 ($23.43) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.83 and its 200 day moving average is €17.74. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

