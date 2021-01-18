AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AXA in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.39.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXAHY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

