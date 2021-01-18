Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 182.22% from the company’s current price.

AYRSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ayr Strategies in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayr Strategies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of AYRSF stock remained flat at $$21.26 during midday trading on Monday. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

