Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT) shares dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 106,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 367,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.98 million and a PE ratio of -12.83.

About Aztec Minerals Corp. (AZT.V) (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, evaluates, and explores for mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

