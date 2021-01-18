Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Azul by 101.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $909,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE:AZUL opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Azul has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.