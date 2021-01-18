Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €161.75 ($190.29).

ETR BC8 traded down €1.20 ($1.41) on Monday, hitting €170.80 ($200.94). The stock had a trading volume of 94,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28. Bechtle AG has a 52-week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 52-week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €177.69 and a 200-day moving average of €168.80.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

