Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bally’s in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Get Bally's alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BALY. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Bally’s stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $597,650 in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.