Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKRIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

