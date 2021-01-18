Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) to Issue GBX 5.42 Dividend

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Monday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BNKR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,106 ($14.45). 126,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,704. Bankers Investment Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 689 ($9.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,146 ($14.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,040.50. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71.

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

