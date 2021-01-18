Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BCS raised Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.