Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Investec cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BCS traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $8.03. 4,554,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,615,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 271,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,538,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

