Barrick Gold’s (GOLD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,309,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,999,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Affiliated Capital Corp. now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.