BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

BWAGF opened at $47.55 on Monday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

