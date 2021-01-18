Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,645 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Georgetown University grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

