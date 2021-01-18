Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 122,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,290. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.
About Bear Creek Mining
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.