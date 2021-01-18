Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 122,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,290. Bear Creek Mining has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

