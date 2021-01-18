Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Given New GBX 162 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) in a research report on Monday.

LON BEG opened at GBX 105.17 ($1.37) on Monday. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The stock has a market cap of £134.49 million and a P/E ratio of -213.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

