Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.
BEG opened at GBX 105.17 ($1.37) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a market cap of £134.49 million and a P/E ratio of -213.00.
Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.