Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

BEG opened at GBX 105.17 ($1.37) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a market cap of £134.49 million and a P/E ratio of -213.00.

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

