Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFY opened at $22.37 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.