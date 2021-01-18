BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BLU stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $290.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLU. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

