Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF remained flat at $$6.86 during trading hours on Monday.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.