Berenberg Bank Boosts See results about (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 400

See results about (LON:J) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of See results about in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.67 ($7.59).

