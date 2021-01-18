Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BASFY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BASFY traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. 89,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,640. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

