Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

BRY opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.58.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.