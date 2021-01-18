Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.77

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.77 and last traded at C$11.75, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.69.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

