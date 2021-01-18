Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.48

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 101300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.38 million and a P/E ratio of -53.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (BTI.V) (CVE:BTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.0009 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

