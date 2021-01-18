Bitnation 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $250.00 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 128.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $222,762.25 and $250.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitnation has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00555268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.43 or 0.03895129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitnation using one of the exchanges listed above.

