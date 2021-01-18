BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $493,550.46

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 69.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $493,550.46 and approximately $323.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00427025 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About BitNewChain

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

