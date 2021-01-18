BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Director Roger Lace Sells 20,300 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880.

Shares of BB stock traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.21. 4,864,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,220. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.43 billion and a PE ratio of -8.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$9.40 target price on BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

