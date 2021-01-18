BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,010. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 490,942 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 591,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
