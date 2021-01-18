BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,010. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $261,400.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 490,942 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 591,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

