Blair Cook Buys 2,000 Shares of TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Director Blair Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at C$249,637.50.

Shares of TVK traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.25.

Get TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) alerts:

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

