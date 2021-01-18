Blocknet Market Capitalization Hits $11.54 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.54 million and approximately $14,135.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00004253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008906 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003813 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,427,028 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.