Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Blue Prism Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. 14,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

About Blue Prism Group

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

