Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) (LON:PRSM) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group plc (PRSM.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of LON:PRSM opened at GBX 1,409.10 ($18.41) on Monday. Blue Prism Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 795 ($10.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,657.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,429.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.28.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

