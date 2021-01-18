BoatPilot Token Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded 198.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One BoatPilot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $174,596.27 and $92.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 147.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00123377 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00073852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00246650 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,805.56 or 1.03438673 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 tokens. The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io

BoatPilot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoatPilot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoatPilot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoatPilot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

