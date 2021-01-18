boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of boohoo group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for boohoo group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHOOY. CSFB lowered shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

BHOOY opened at $91.50 on Monday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

