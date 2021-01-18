Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Apple stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,598,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,381,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.