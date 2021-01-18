Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 186.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 327,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 212,876 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 306.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average is $88.68. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

