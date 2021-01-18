Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 228.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

DSI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $73.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

