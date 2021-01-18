Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.58. 25,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,420. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

