Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.50. 14,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,540. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

