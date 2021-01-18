Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,040 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Man Group plc lifted its position in Amphenol by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.74. 1,371,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,860. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

